Goodwin Daniel L Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Goodwin Daniel L lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.