GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from GBX 1,450 ($18.96) to GBX 1,390 ($18.17) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.31) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.23) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.96) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.23) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,570 ($20.53).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,325.96 ($17.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.75) and a one year high of GBX 1,808.40 ($23.65). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,384.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,424.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,137.61%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.83) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($112,970.71). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,269. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

