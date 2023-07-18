Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.68.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

