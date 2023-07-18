Halma (LON:HLMA) Given New GBX 2,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($30.07) to GBX 2,000 ($26.15) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HLMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($30.01) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,083 ($27.24).

HLMA opened at GBX 2,212 ($28.92) on Monday. Halma has a one year low of GBX 1,930 ($25.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,567.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,340.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,236.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.34 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is 3,225.81%.

In other Halma news, insider Andrew Williams sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,239 ($29.28), for a total transaction of £62,557.66 ($81,796.10). 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

