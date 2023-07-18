Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,832,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 184,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,060,000 after acquiring an additional 111,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 102,565 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.