Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys 3,238 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $153.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

