IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of IAC worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in IAC by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in IAC by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in IAC by 53.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC by 94.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.16. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

