IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.92.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

