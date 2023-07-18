Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 75,208 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 628,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

