Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.15.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $353.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.60. The company has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $355.54.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

