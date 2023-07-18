Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 869 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 22,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 303,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,547,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.4% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 659,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.75. The company has a market capitalization of $448.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

