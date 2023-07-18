Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,926 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Iron Mountain worth $56,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Iron Mountain by 106.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Up 3.0 %

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,110 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

