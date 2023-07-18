Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JACK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK stock opened at $96.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $99.36.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $460,262 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

