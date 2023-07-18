Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 4,034 XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $177,244.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,175,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,284,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $177,244.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,175,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,284,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $545,120.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316,912 shares in the company, valued at $25,197,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,535. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

