Jennison Associates LLC Invests $259,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,650,915 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block Trading Up 3.5 %

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.48.

Shares of Block stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.