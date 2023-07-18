Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,273 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 431,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,257,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 27,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average of $109.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.