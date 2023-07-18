Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXF. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $112.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.23. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

