Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

TMDX stock opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $94.89.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $267,808.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $267,808.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,523,143.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,442,762. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

