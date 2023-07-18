Jennison Associates LLC Sells 259,238 Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,238 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ProFrac were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFHC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth $503,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at about $4,146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at about $15,175,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Stock Up 3.9 %

PFHC stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

