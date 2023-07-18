Jennison Associates LLC Sells 279 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Medpace by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $247.36 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.30 and a 52 week high of $247.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.97.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

