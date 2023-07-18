Jennison Associates LLC Sells 904 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.47. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

