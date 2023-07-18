JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,163 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 32.5% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 91,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7,085.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 332,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,510,000 after purchasing an additional 328,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

