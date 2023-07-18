Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $6.90 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.85. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

