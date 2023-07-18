Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,464 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $122,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

