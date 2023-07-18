Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.64. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $413.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

