Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 539,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

