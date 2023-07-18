Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $413.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

