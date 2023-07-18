Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATFree Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 2,500 ($32.69) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,300 ($30.07).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.77) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.77) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.38) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,221.43 ($29.05).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,787.99 ($23.38) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,783.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,980.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.04, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,658 ($21.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,384 ($31.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 55 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 5,347.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Liam Condon purchased 22 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($22.16) per share, for a total transaction of £372.90 ($487.58). In other news, insider Liam Condon acquired 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($22.16) per share, for a total transaction of £372.90 ($487.58). Also, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,975 ($25.82) per share, with a total value of £414.75 ($542.30). 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

