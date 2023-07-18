JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Credit Suisse Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $153.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $448.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $153.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

