JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.7% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 303,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,547,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 659,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $448.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

