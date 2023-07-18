Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 14.3% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after buying an additional 1,417,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.