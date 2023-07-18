Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Holdings Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSS opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -58.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -465.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.47.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

