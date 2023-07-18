Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 178,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on KLIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

