Lathrop Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,001 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $345.73 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

