Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 479.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Apple Stock Up 1.7 %

AAPL opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day moving average is $162.85. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

