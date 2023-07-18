Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LTG stock opened at GBX 83.20 ($1.09) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £658.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. Learning Technologies Group has a 12 month low of GBX 74.75 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.70 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.63.

Learning Technologies Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Learning Technologies Group

About Learning Technologies Group

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Kath Kearney Croft bought 9,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.44 ($13,068.04). Insiders own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

