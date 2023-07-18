Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average of $161.64. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

