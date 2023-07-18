Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.19.

Leslie’s Stock Down 18.5 %

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,236,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after buying an additional 2,358,726 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,606,000 after buying an additional 2,180,979 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after buying an additional 1,979,076 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

