LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of LGI Homes worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 20.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $139.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

