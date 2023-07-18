LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Increased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 204.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of LKQ opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.38%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

