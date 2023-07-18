Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 746 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

