Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $7.03 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Insider Activity

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

