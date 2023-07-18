Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

JNJ stock opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.64. The firm has a market cap of $413.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

