Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 14,135 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 151.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

