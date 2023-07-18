Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 14,135 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 151.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance
Shares of ALGM opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro MicroSystems
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.