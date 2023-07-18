Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 4,471 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,975 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Yelp worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Yelp by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Yelp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,829 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YELP stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,522.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,522.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,667 shares of company stock worth $1,016,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

