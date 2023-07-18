Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 9,212 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 787.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $159.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $162.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.88.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

