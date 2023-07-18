Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after buying an additional 226,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,371,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $258.48 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $263.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.46.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

