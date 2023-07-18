Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.05 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 63,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Shares of SWK opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $118.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

