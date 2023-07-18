Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,530,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in International Paper by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 981,905 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 1.3 %

IP opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

