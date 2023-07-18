Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.23 Million Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,186 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

